By Advanced Orthopedic Center
Advanced Orthopedic Center continues to grow and are welcoming two new fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons that will enhance the current group of eight highly recommended board-certified surgeons.
Dr. Jacob Pennington will join the group in September. His education includes a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Kentucky where he graduated magna cum laude. He received his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale. His orthopedic surgery residency took him to Michigan State University’s McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital. He will complete his adult reconstruction fellowship from Cleveland Clinic in July. He holds many professional memberships through American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics and American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. His personal hobbies and interests include golf, Kentucky basketball, snowboarding, biking and home renovations.
Dr. Sean Spence will join the group in October. His education includes a Bachelor of Science in Integrative Biology from the University of Florida and his medical degree from the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. His orthopedic surgery residency was completed through the Florida Orthopedic Institute at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa. He also completed a fellowship specialization in hand and upper extremity surgery at the University of Pittsburgh/UPMC. He holds many esteemed professional affiliations including American Society for Surgery of the Hand and American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Travel, aerial drone photography, scuba diving, fishing and snowboarding are just a few of Spence’s personal passions.
Dr. Pennington will join Dr. Nicholas Connors and Dr. Jason Reiss as fellowship-trained specialists in hip and knee reconstruction and Dr. Spence is fellowship-trained in upper extremity shoulder to hand surgery.
Advanced Orthopedic Center is at 1641 Tamiami Trail, Suite 1, Port Charlotte and at 350 Mary St., Suite F, Punta Gorda. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.advancedorthopediccenter.com or call Port Charlotte at 941-629-6262 or Punta Gorda at 941-639-6699.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.