Advances in surgery give hope to pancreatic cancer patients

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. Although uncommon, a pancreatic cancer diagnosis can be frightening as survival rates can be low, depending on the stage at which it is discovered. A Venice surgeon says that advances in surgical techniques and technologies are giving hope to patients facing the disease. Hussein Mohamed, M.D., F.A.C.S., of ShorePoint Medical Group General Surgery in Venice, is an internationally renowned, board-certified surgeon with extensive experience in minimally invasive and robotically-assisted surgical techniques for all aspects of liver and pancreatic cancer. He is a member of the medical staff at ShorePoint Health Venice.
What is the pancreas, and what does it do?
The pancreas is an organ that secretes hormones and enzymes that aid in digestion and help regulate metabolism. It is located in the abdomen, tucked between the liver, gall bladder and the duodenum — the first part of the small intestine.
Why has pancreatic cancer been so difficult to treat or cure?
Essentially for two reasons: The symptoms often don’t appear until the disease has advanced. And its location at the juncture of vital structures like the liver and intestine has often limited surgical options for many patients. Thankfully, that is changing with advances in surgical techniques and technologies.
What are the symptoms of pancreatic cancer?
Usually, patients experience pain or discomfort in the center of the upper abdomen and back, yellowing of the eyes, appetite loss, unexplained weight loss and itching.
Are there risk factors that can predispose someone for pancreatic cancer?
The major risk factors are smoking tobacco, obesity and advanced age. Alcohol use may be indirectly linked to pancreatic cancer because it can lead to chronic pancreatitis (inflammation), which can lead to cancer.
How do you diagnose pancreatic cancer?
We use a combination of symptoms, laboratory testing, and diagnostic imaging like CT scan or MRI, among others. We also may take a sample of cells using a fine needle and examine those cells under a microscope. We may need to perform surgery to take a cell sample, depending on the location of the lesion.
How do you treat pancreatic cancer?
Treatment depends on the stage of the disease and the patient’s overall condition. Options include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, microwave and cryo-ablation (killing the cells with heat), and immunotherapy (“teaching” the patient’s immune system to attack the cancer cells). Usually, we would use a combination of treatments. The recurrence rate after surgery only is up to 80%. If we combine chemotherapy and radiation before or after surgery — or both — we can reduce the recurrence rate and prolong survival.
You mentioned advances in surgical techniques and technologies. Could you please explain?
The Whipple procedure is a cornerstone of surgical options for pancreatic cancer. It’s a complex surgery to remove the head of the pancreas with the tumor and reconnect the ducts. It used to be very high risk. Two or three decades ago, mortality was high. Today, refinement in techniques and instruments we use in surgery — along with a multidisciplinary approach combining specialists in gastroenterology, oncology, physical therapy and ICU — improve outcomes tremendously. Additionally, robotically-assisted surgical techniques further improve patient outcomes.
Can pancreatic cancer be prevented?
Since many of the major risk factors are lifestyle-related, a person can lower their risk of many cancers, including pancreatic, by not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and moderating alcohol intake.
To learn more about pancreatic cancer and treatment options, including advanced surgical techniques, call 941-344-2882 or visit ShorePointSurgery.com.
