After diagnosis and treatment, recovering from breast cancer is yet another task — an often daunting one in itself — survivors must deal with. The following is some advice gathered from experts:
1. Get a summary of your treatments.
2. Make a plan for monitoring the long-term effects of your cancer treatment.
3. Learn how to manage the fear of cancer coming back.
4. Get moving.
5. Eat well.
6. Live a healthy lifestyle.
7. Reclaim your body.
8. Manage symptoms.
9. Make use of resources.
10. Connect with and read stories from other cancer survivors.
11. Seek out positive people and distance yourself from negative ones.
12. Rely on your faith and faith community.
13. Listen to your health care team and follow their advice.
14. Find the best care – even after cancer treatment.
15. Be grateful for your life and work to help others.
Sources: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; MDAnderson.org
