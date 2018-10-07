An alternative treatment for PTSD

One wall in Dr. Fred Swing’s office is festooned with all manner of honorarium and college and medical school degrees.
A framed, handwritten index card hangs among all the fancy lettering. It says more about Swing than probably anything else hanging on that wall.
“I can’t thank you enough for giving acupuncture,” it begins. “I feel like a new person. I can do all the sports and activities I used to do. … I’m in soccer, P.E. and track, and I don’t hurt. …
It’s signed God Bless.
Swing, a onetime anesthesiologist who practices medical acupuncture as Acu-Heal in Port Charlotte. Swing offers acupuncture treatments for a variety of ailments, not just sports injuries. In fact, the topic of the day was something entirely different — post traumatic stress disorder.
“There’s so many people out there with post-traumatic stress disorder,” Swing, 84, said. “There’s a very good acupuncture treatment for it.”
According to WebMD, PTSD is a “serious condition that can develop after a person has experienced or witnessed a traumatic or terrifying event in which serious physical harm occurred or was threatened. PTSD is a lasting consequence of traumatic ordeals that cause intense fear, helplessness, or horror, such as a sexual or physical assault, the unexpected death of a loved one, an accident, war, or natural disaster.”
Swing believes the NADA protocol can be used to treat PTSD through acupuncture because the technique specifically targets behavioral health.
“I have one Vietnam veteran I treated,” Swing related. “He had violent nightmares for 41 years. Five treatments cured him. I did six-month and one-year follow-ups with him, and the nightmares had not returned.”
PTSD is common among veterans, law enforcement and first responders, as well as women and children who have been physically or sexually abused. But it is not exclusive to those groups.
According to the National Center for PTSD, about 6 out of 10 men and 5 out 10 women “experience at least one trauma in their lives. Women are more likely to experience sexual assault and child sexual abuse. Men are more likely to experience accidents, physical assault, combat, disaster, or to witness death or injury.”
Swing says the acupuncture technique he practices will work for all those groups.
“I’m trying to reach everybody,” said Swing, who has been practicing medicine for 50 years and acupuncture for 20. “It’s so treatable. It’s a simple treatment.”
One day, maybe, another index card will go up on his wall.
Swing’s practice, Açu-Heal, is located at 2400 Harbor Blvd., Suite 18, in Port Charlotte. He can be reached at 941-629-2355.
