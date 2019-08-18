By DEBBIE FLESSNER
As an animal lover and a recent yoga convert, there was no place I would have rather spent a beautiful Saturday morning than at Sarasota’s Big Cat Habitat during a Yoga with Tigers session.
Yes, you may have heard about the new Yoga with Goats trend, where baby goats wind their way under and around your body while you’re doing your poses, and sometimes end up on your back. That sounds wonderful, and I’m sure it’s a lot of fun, but bottom line is — Yoga with Tigers is nothing like that. Believe me, you wouldn’t want a 1,200-pound Liger getting on top of you anyway.
Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary is an ever-growing large-animal rescue in eastern Sarasota County, that was founded in 1987 by Kay Rosaire. It’s a nonprofit sanctuary and is the permanent home for dozens of exotic animals, offering placement for all kinds of animals in need, more than 150 at last count.
As such, they rely on the generosity of the public to be able to offer services and beautiful habitats for all those animals. Their newest fundraising effort allows participants to take a yoga class in the midst of the Sanctuary’s large, furry residents.
Yoga with Tigers is held the fourth Saturday of each month, and the class is led by Erika Cain, a yogi with the Pineapple Yoga Studio, in downtown Sarasota.
If you are a frequent yoga participant, you will find that this is an experience like no other. Guests bring their own yoga mats, towels and any other props they wish to use for their practice, and refreshments and light snacks are available. The cost for the event includes the yoga session as well as a single day pass to return to Big Cat Habitat during normal business hours.
After the 30 of us signed in upon arrival, we all set up our mats along a walkway between two large tiger enclosures. I spoke for a few minutes with Deborah, who was sitting next to me. She had gone to a Fruitville Groves Yoga with Goats class the week prior and was anxious to try this one.
As Erika led us through the various yoga poses, we faced outward toward the tigers, and they were fascinating. At one point, an especially large cat came and stood in front of me, looking directly into my eyes with what seemed to me to be an especially hungry look. I was a little taken aback, even though we were separated by two fences and I was in no danger. Then I noticed that one of the Big Cat caretakers was holding a long pole with raw chicken on the end, which she gave to the tiger.
She was doing that so that the tigers would come right up to all the yoga participants and we could get a good look at them. I was mildly disappointed, because I really thought the tiger and I were having a moment, but that’s okay.
Erika was an outstanding instructor and I thoroughly enjoyed her class, but of course, the highlight was the setting — under the trees and surrounded by beauty. I have a tendency to keep my eyes shut at the beginning and at the end of my yoga sessions. It helps me relax and clear my mind. But I found that during this class, I couldn’t do that, because there were just so many incredible things to see. It didn’t take away from the yoga experience, though, it added another dimension of communing with nature.
After the class was over, I asked my new friend Deborah what she thought about Yoga with Tigers as opposed to Yoga with Goats, and she said that the goat session was kind of a yoga-lite, because it was humorous and seemed to be geared toward people who were brand new to yoga and just wanted to have a little fun. But she loved Yoga with Tigers, and said that it was just magical doing it in the middle of all those lovely animals.
I completely agree, though I did catch some of those big cats giving us some askance glances from time to time, and it wasn’t just because there was raw meat behind us. No doubt they were wondering just why anyone would want to voluntarily contort their bodies in such a way. To each her own, tiger, to each her own.
