April is Parkinson’s Awareness month. Studies estimate that 6.2 million individuals currently have Parkinson’s disease. Conservative estimates project that the number of people with PD will double to 14.2 million in 2040.
Although some individuals are diagnosed with Parkinson’s in their 30s and 40s (young unset Parkinson’s), age is the strongest risk factor for PD, with an increase in incidence between ages 55 and 79 years old. Nearly 90% of people with PD are on Medicare, costing an estimated $23 billion a year.
Studies report 40% of all countries and 80% of low income countries do not have access to medications, including Levadopa, the mainstay treatment for over 50 years.
Speech and swallowing difficulties, and a host of non-motor symptoms such as sleep disorders, anxiety and fatigue are the are among the functional impairments that gradually impact quality of life for people living with PD and also burden their caregivers who often spend decades watching their loved ones managing and eventually succumbing to the challenges of the disease.
In addition to national organizations for people with Parkinson’s, we are fortunate in Southwest Florida to have community-based programs with a mission of providing education, classes, care advising and support. Many of the programs are online with a host of classes and events. Hope Parkinson’s serves Lee and South Charlotte County. More information can be found at https://hopeparkinson.org. The Neuro Challenge Foundation estimates over 9,000 people with PD living in their service area including: Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and South Pinellas Counties. Additional information can be found at www.neurochallenge.org.
Mary Spremulli,MA,CCC-SLP is a speech-language pathologist and owner of Voice Aerobics, a private practice located in Punta Gorda. Spremulli serves on the Medical Advisory Board of the Neuro Challenge Foundation and is a member of the Education Committee for the World Parkinson Program, Toronto, Canada.
