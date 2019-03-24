The ARCHway Institute recently teamed up with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care and the Sheriff’s Office for a charity tennis mixer and 5th Annual Charity Golf Scramble at Twin Isles Country Club with the purpose of raising funds for use in our Charlotte County and Southwest Florida community. The weather made for a perfect Florida weekend for guests that came from Charlotte County and many from out of town.
The focus was to benefit a new CCSO/CBHC/ARCHway program “Addiction Recovery Initiative.” The success of the weekend enabled ARCHway to present a donation for scholarships to the program for $8,086.25. Four additional $500 grants are earmarked for PEARL Residence for Men (Fort Myers), New Life Sober for Women (Fort Myers), Drug Free Charlotte County and Drug Free Punta Gorda.
Many thanks to the 70 tee box sponsors, 35 tennis players and 64 golfers who participated — and the many volunteers who made these events so successful. The Twin Isles Country Club did a fantastic job hosting the event and providing food.
At the luncheon, ARCHway Executive Director John Stuckey told the audience of about 100, “Addiction is a disease from which you CAN recover. There is a road back!”
Keynote speaker and Board member, Lisa Callahan, PhD, talked about the abundance of available resources for both education and funding. She noted that the mission of The ARCHway Institute is to be a source of that information.
Sheriff Bill Prummell spoke about the “Addiction Recovery Initiative” program; changing the stigma of those with an addiction problem and getting help in Charlotte County. Kim Devine shared a family experience, bringing the mission of ARCHway into the hearts of all present.
Additional grants are in the works that will benefit these other area programs: Drug Free Punta Gorda — for Educational & Prevention Programs, Drug Free Charlotte County — for educational and prevention programs, new life sober (Women’s Sober Living Facility in Fort Myers) and PEARL Residence (Men’s Sober Living Facility in Fort Myers.)
The ARCHway Institute for Addictive Disease and co-existing mental health disorders is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based out of St. Louis, Missouri. We are a young organization (2013) and an all-volunteer organization that works across the country in the area of mental health and addictive disorders. We raise funds through events like the tennis/golf weekend — and through Hope Funds, a crowdfunding type group of fundraisers accessible on the website.
There are two basic goals:
• Provide financial assistance to those individuals who want to be in recovery but do not have the financial resources to do so
• Reduce the stigma associated with these disorders by bringing awareness and education around the issues associated with these disorders
To learn more about the ARCHway Institute, visit http://thearchwayinstitute.org/
