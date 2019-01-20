As many as half of the adult population suffer from heartburn, reflux and regurgitation

Symptoms such as heartburn, reflux and regurgitation are commonly experienced by as many as half of the adult population and these symptoms in some circumstances can be debilitating and life altering. Approximately 20 percent of those patients regularly take medication to treat those symptoms. Heartburn symptoms are described by patients as a feeling of burning and pain or pressure in the chest area. These symptoms can sometimes be confused for cardiac chest pain. Sometimes patients state that they feel as if there was a blow torch being placed in their chest or throat area. Symptoms of reflux and regurgitation are described as having an acid, sour taste in the back of the throat as well as food coming back up to the throat area several minutes or hours after eating. Especially when reclining or lying flat after eating.
There are also several other symptoms related to heartburn and regurgitation which sometimes patients do not realize that the problem of origin is the stomach and esophagus. These can be symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, painful swallowing, difficulty breathing, coughing, as well as hoarseness and voice changes.
Patients who experience these symptoms on a continuous basis should be carefully evaluated but their physician and it should include a thorough history and physical exam, endoscopic evaluation and possibly a radiologic test. Endoscopic evaluation involves the placement of camera into the esophagus and stomach to determine the possible causes of the reflux and heartburn as well as to rule out to the serious conditions which can mimic these symptoms. This test is painless, done under anesthesia and is done in an outpatient center facility. The radiology test is also painless and only takes several minutes. It involves digesting oral contrast while the radiologist takes pictures of the esophagus and stomach. Both these tests swill help diagnose the presence of a hiatal hernia which is the most common cause of heartburn and reflux.
The symptoms described above generally occur when the gastric contents including food and the acid which is produced in the stomach are allowed to reflux back up into the esophagus, resulting in damaging the esophageal lining. This is referred to as esophagitis which can cause pain and discomfort and in some patients it can advance to complications such as strictures, Barrett’s Esophagus and on rare occasions, adenocarcinoma of the esophagus. It should be made clear that most patients with these symptoms can successfully be treated with medication, but there is a small subset of patients who either don’t do well with medication or do not want to take the medication long term, which would benefit from surgery. Some of the reasons for not wanting to take the medication long term include the possible side effects as well as the cost.
The reason most patients experience these symptoms is because the region between the esophagus and the stomach is not working appropriately. The distal part of the esophagus creates a one-way valve which allows food to enter the stomach without allowing the acid produced in the stomach from entering the esophagus. In patients where the valve is not working appropriately because of a hiatal hernia, the valve is not tight and therefore allows acid to reflux back into the esophagus which creates the above mentioned symptoms.
Usually patients with these symptoms are treated by their primary care doctor or gastroenterologist with medications which in most patients, is very helpful and reduces their symptoms significantly or altogether. These medications are known as proton pump inhibitors (PPI’s). They work by reducing the amount of acid produced in the stomach. Some patients do not respond well to PPI’s or they might not want to be on these medications long term, and therefore, seek help from a surgeon. There are several different surgical options which your surgeon can discuss with you during your consultation. The Surgical gold-standard to date involves repairing the hiatal hernia which returns the valve in the distal esophagus to its proper function and prevents acid reflux.
Surgery is performed minimally invasive (laparoscopic) with several small 5 mm incisions in the abdomen. Patients stay in the hospital overnight and in some cases, it can be done as an outpatient where the patient leaves the hospital the same day as the surgery. There is minimal discomfort after the surgery and the recovery usually takes several days at which point you can then return to your normal daily activities. You are given a special diet after surgery which involves liquids and soft mechanical food for one week and then you can resume your regular diet.
The goal of the surgery is several folds. First of all, patients can stop taking their reflux medications all together which will help them save money as well as the possible side effects these medications can cause if taken for a long period of time. Data shows that at 5 years after surgery, greater than 90% of patients are off all their reflux medications. Secondly, patients can return to their normal daily life and be able to eat what they wish and not have to worry about many dietary modifications involved with acid reflux and regurgitation.
These life and health altering symptoms which we have described above are seen all too common. Fortunately, in today’s day and age, we have a safe and effective surgical option for that subgroup of patients which do not respond well to heartburn medication or wish not to have to take any medication at all. Surgery to repair this problem is done minimally invasive and takes only approximately 45 minutes to perform. It is a well-tolerated procedure by patients and the recovery time is usually no more than 5 to 7 days.
Dr. Alejandro J. Gruneiro, M.D.’s office is located at 18350 Murdock Circle, Suite 101, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-623-9330.
