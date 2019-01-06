1000 Babies Born at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte in 2018

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte announced that the 1,000th infant born at Bayfront Baby Place in 2018 was born at 11:23 p.m. on Dec. 26. Although close, the last time Bayfront Health Port Charlotte had more than 1,000 births in a given year was 2015.
Delivered by Ruben Guzman, M.D., obstetrician and gynecologist with Bayfront Health Medical Group, baby Wyatt weighed 8 pounds, 12.6 ounces and was 19.25 inches long. Both mom and baby are doing well.
“This is an exciting time for everyone,” said Tim Cerullo, Market CEO for Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “These last couple years we have been truly committed to focusing on the patient experience—for both our newborns and their families—and folks are noticing. This year we received the Perinatal Care Certification from The Joint Commission —the first and only in Southwest Florida — and our hospital was honored by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and the Florida Department of Health (DOH) as one of 20 Florida hospitals that achieved the Healthy People 2020 (HP2020) Maternal and Child Health goal focused on reducing cesarean section deliveries. We are committed to our patients and these recognitions are a testament of the exceptional efforts our physicians, nurses and staff put forth.”
