April 22, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quit Your Way. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register
April 23, 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
April 24, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
April 26, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mended Hearts Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Mended Hearts is a national and community-based non-profit organization that provides support to those diagnosed with heart disease. Chapter 405 is right here in Charlotte County! Its members draw on personal experience as they offer peer-to-peer support. If you are a heart survivor or family caregiver, we would like to invite you to our special educational and support session. Free. Call 941-766-4686 to learn more and reserve your seat.
April 27, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Bariatric Services Suite, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
April 30, May 7 and 14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Childbirth and Newborn 3-Class Course. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. In this course, you will leave with a better understanding of labor and delivery, the birthing process, anatomy and physiology, birth basics, comfort techniques, hospital procedures and medical interventions. ($) or ask how you can take this course for Free. Register at www.Bayfront HealthEvents.com.
