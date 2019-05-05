May 7, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cardiac Diet Nutrition Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Learn heart-healthy, low fat and low sodium food options. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
May 8, noon to 1 p.m. Hip and Knee Pain? Ask Dr. Davis. Speaker: Mark Davis, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Have your questions answered one-on-one for all your hip and knee ailments. Free. Lunch provided. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
May 8, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bayfront Baby Place Tour. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Lobby, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Expecting? View the birthing suites, meet the staff and get questions answered in preparation for an exceptional experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
May 9, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Help, my legs are swollen! Speaker: Eileen de Grandis, M.D., Vascular Surgeon. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Venous and lymphatic disorders affect an estimated 50% of all Americans and can lead to pain, itching, swelling and other medical conditions. Learn more about these disorders and how they are treated. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
May 14, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pulmonary Diet Nutrition Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Learn how eating habits can affect your breathing. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
May 14, 15-minute Time Slots Available 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Personalized Balance Assessment. Bayfront Health North Port, 18679 Tamiami Trail, North Port (Cocoplum Village Shops). Anyone can lose the ability to balance. Receive an individualized assessment and learn ways to improve balance. Free. Limited time slots available. Call 941-423-5030 to register.
May 15, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. B.E.F.A.S.T. to Spot a Stroke. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Seconds count when it comes to surviving a stroke. Learn how to recognize signs and symptoms. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
May 16, noon to 2 p.m. Healing Through Music. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, The Daily Grind, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. According to a growing body of research, music is more than a nice perk. It may improve medical outcomes and quality of life in a variety of ways. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte invites you to The Daily Grind coffee shop to enjoy the benefits of live music. The Daily Grind is located in the main lobby of Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and offers a variety of your favorite Starbucks® creations. Admission is free and no RSVP is required.
May 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch and Learn: Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Hands-only CPR is a method of CPR that has been recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) since 2010 and is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. Help given immediately in an emergency can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Lunch provided. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
May 18, 11 a.m. to noon. Bayfront Baby Place Tour. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Lobby, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Expecting? View the birthing suites, meet the staff and get questions answered in preparation for an exceptional experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
May 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May is National Stroke Awareness Month: Control your risk factors to improve your brain health. Speaker: Nasser Razack, M.D., Neurointerventional Surgeon. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. In observance of National Stroke Awareness Month, Dr. Razack will discuss stroke risk factors, the importance of brain health, signs and symptoms, and treatment. Free. Lunch provided. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
May 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Breastfeeding Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Taught by a Registered Nurse, this class will give expectant mothers important information to prepare for a successful breastfeeding experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
May 22, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
May 24, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mended Hearts Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Mended Hearts is a national and community-based non-profit organization that provides support to those diagnosed with heart disease. Chapter 405 is right here in Charlotte County! Its members draw on personal experience as they offer peer-to-peer support. If you are a heart survivor or family caregiver, we would like to invite you to our special educational and support session. Free. Call 941-766-4686 to learn more and reserve your seat.
May 25, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Bariatric Services Suite, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
May 27, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Quit Your Way. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register
May 28, 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
May 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Baby Care and Safety Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. This newborn class will teach you the basics of baby care and answer questions about how to keep your newborn safe. Attendance should be planned for the last trimester of pregnancy. Partners are encouraged to attend. ($) or ask how you can take this course for free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
May 30, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Forever Bonds Breastfeeding Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. New moms — and moms-to-be — are invited to share and learn about breastfeeding. Free. Call 941-624-7214 to register.
