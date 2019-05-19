May 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May is National Stroke Awareness Month: Control your risk factors to improve your brain health. Speaker: Nasser Razack, M.D., Neurointerventional Surgeon. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. In observance of National Stroke Awareness Month, Dr. Razack will discuss stroke risk factors, the importance of brain health, signs and symptoms, and treatment. Free. Lunch provided. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
May 20, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Quit Your Way. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
May 21, 6-8 p.m. Breastfeeding Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Taught by a Registered Nurse, this class will give expectant mothers important information to prepare for a successful breastfeeding experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
May 22, 5-6 p.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
May 24, 1-2 p.m. Mended Hearts Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Mended Hearts is a national and community-based nonprofit organization that provides support to those diagnosed with heart disease. Chapter 405 is right here in Charlotte County! Its members draw on personal experience as they offer peer-to-peer support. If you are a heart survivor or family caregiver, we would like to invite you to our special educational and support session. Free. Call 941-766-4686 to learn more and reserve your seat.
May 25, 9-10 a.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Bariatric Services Suite, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
May 28, 1:15-2:15 p.m. Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
May 28, 6-8 p.m. Baby Care and Safety Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. This newborn class will teach you the basics of baby care and answer questions about how to keep your newborn safe. Attendance should be planned for the last trimester of pregnancy. Partners are encouraged to attend. Ask how you can take this course for free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
May 30, 10-11:30 a.m. Forever Bonds Breastfeeding Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. New moms — and moms-to-be — are invited to share and learn about breastfeeding. Free. Call 941-624-7214 to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.