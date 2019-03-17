March 18, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Afternoon Tea with Dr. Eileen. Bayfront Health Medical Group, 2380 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Some research suggests that drinking tea will help with arterial stiffness, reduce arterial plaque and has anti-inflammatory effects. Please join Dr. Eileen for an afternoon tea social with an open discussion on vascular disease and how to keep your blood vessels healthy. Free. Seating is limited. Registration is required. Call 941-206-0325 to register.
March 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Love Your Colon: Get Your Rear in Gear. Speakers: Domingo E.Galliano Jr., MD, FACS, FASCRS, Colorectal Surgeon and Marian Malafarina, RN, GI Navigator. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and serves as a reminder that colorectal cancer is a potentially fatal disease that is mostly preventable. Hear from local experts of preventive measures, treatment options and how Bayfront Health provides support for patients, caregivers, and survivors. Free. Lunch provided. Registration is required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
March 20, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care (EHAC). The Gardens of North Port, 4900 S. Sumter Blvd., North Port. Hands-only CPR is a method of CPR that has been recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) since 2010 and is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. Help given immediately in an emergency can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Lunch provided. Registration is required. Call 941-423-0658 to register.
March 20, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Strike Back Against Colorectal Cancer. Speaker: Domingo E.Galliano Jr., MD, FACS, FASCRS, Colorectal Surgeon. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Colorectal cancer is the nation’s second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. when men and women are combined; however, it is one of only a few cancers that can be prevented. Learn how. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
March 21, 11 a.m. to noon. Lunch and Learn: B.E.F.A.S.T. How to Spot a Stroke. Sandhill Gardens Retirement Center, 24949 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. B.E.F.A.S.T. and you could help to save a life. Certain, sudden changes in behavior may be signs of a stroke. Join us and learn how to identify a stroke in yourself or another person. Free. Lunch provided. Registration is required. Call 941-764-6577 to register.
March 22, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mended Hearts Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Mended Hearts is a national and community-based nonprofit organization that provides support to those diagnosed with heart disease. Chapter 405 is right here in Charlotte County! Its members draw on personal experience as they offer peer-to-peer support. If you are a heart survivor or family caregiver, we would like to invite you to our special educational and support session. Free. Call 941-766-4686 to learn more and reserve your seat.
March 23, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Bariatric Services Suite, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
March 25, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quit Your Way. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
March 26, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. What is BIG and LOUD? Friends of Boca Grande Community Center, 131 1st St W, Boca Grande. Bayfront Health uses Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT) Big and Loud Therapy to empower those living with Parkinson’s disease to improve functional tasks and speak better. Join us and learn more on how this treatment is effective and could help you or your loved one. Free. Seating is limited. Registration is encouraged. Call 941-964-0827 to register.
March 26, 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
March 26, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Breastfeeding Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Taught by a registered nurse, this class will give expectant mothers important information to prepare for a successful breastfeeding experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
March 27, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 713 E. Marion Ave., Suite 131, Punta Gorda. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte| WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
March 26, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Top 10 Things You Can Do for Arthritis. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Arthritis is shockingly common, but not very well understood. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, and more than 50 million adults in the U.S. have some form. Join us to learn the top 10 things you can do if you are experiencing joint pain. Understanding the cause of your pain and the condition of your joints goes a long way in developing a care plan. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
March 28, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Forever Bonds Breastfeeding Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. New moms — and moms-to-be — are invited to share and learn about breastfeeding. Free. Call 941-624-7214 to register.
March 28, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care (EHAC). Friends of Boca Grande Community Center, 131 1st St W, Boca Grande. Hands-only CPR is a method of CPR that has been recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) since 2010 and is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. Help given immediately in an emergency can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Seating is limited. Registration is encouraged. Call 941-964-0827 to register.
March 29, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Let’s Talk Hip and Knee Pain Relief. Speaker: Mark Davis, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon. The Friendship Center of Desoto County, 219 W. Oak St., Arcadia. Have your questions answered one-on-one for all your hip and knee ailments. Free. Seating is limited. Registration is required. Call 863-494-5965 to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.