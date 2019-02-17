Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Volunteer Coffee Hour. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, The Daily Grind, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Join us for coffee and meet with staff and other volunteers to learn how you can enrich your life by becoming a volunteer yourself! To reserve your seat, call 941-766-4285 or visit http://bit.ly/BayfrontVolunteer to learn more and complete an online application.
Feb. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. What is Aortic Stenosis? Speaker: Luis Dibos, M.D., Cardiac Surgeon. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Learn more about the symptoms and treatments for this heart condition that affects more than 2.5 million people in the US. Free. Lunch provided. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Feb. 19, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Infant CPR Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Caregivers learn how to respond during the first critical minutes of an emergency until a professional arrives. CPR techniques, safety, and accident prevention tips are covered. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Top 10 Things You Can Do for Arthritis. North Port Pines Retirement Center, 4950 Pocatella Ave., North Port. Arthritis is shockingly common, but not very well understood. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, and more than 50 million adults in the U.S. have some form. Join us to learn the top 10 things you can do if you are experiencing joint pain. Understanding the cause of your pain and the condition of your joints goes a long way in developing a care plan. Free. Lunch provided. RSVP required. To register, call 941-426-9175.
Feb. 20, noon to 1 p.m. Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care (EHAC). Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Hands-only CPR is a method of CPR that has been recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) since 2010 and is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. Help given immediately in an emergency can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 20, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Afternoon Tea with Dr. Eileen. Bayfront Health Medical Group, 2380 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte/ Some research suggests that drinking tea will help with arterial stiffness, reduce arterial plaque and has anti-inflammatory effects. Please join Dr. Eileen for an afternoon tea social with an open discussion on vascular disease and how to keep your blood vessels healthy. Free. Seating is limited. RSVP required. Call 941-206-0325 to register.
Feb. 21, 11 a.m. to noon. Two Part Series: Run, Hide, Fight and Stop the Bleed. Sandhill Gardens Retirement Center, 24949 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda.(Part One) Run, Hide, Fight was implemented by the Department of Homeland Security as a “whole community” approach to raise awareness and knowledge of what to do in an active shooter situation. Active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. Since incidents vary, it is important to learn and understand when and how to utilize run, hide or fight. (Part Two) Stop the Bleed training follows a national initiative and teaches bystanders how to quickly control bleeding in the aftermath of a traumatic event. Participants will be taught how to save a life by applying pressure, as well as how to properly use a tourniquet. Help when given immediately can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 22, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mended Hearts Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Mended Hearts is a national and community-based nonprofit organization that provides support to those diagnosed with heart disease. Chapter 405 is right here in Charlotte County! Its members draw on personal experience as they offer peer-to-peer support. If you are a heart survivor or family caregiver, we would like to invite you to our special educational and support session. Free. Call 941-766-4686 to learn more and reserve your seat.
Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Bariatric Services Suite, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotteWeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Feb. 25, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quit Your Way. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register
Feb. 26, 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Feb. 27, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 713 E. Marion Ave., Suite 131, Punta Gorda. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotteWeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care (EHAC). The Friendship Center of Desoto County, 219 W. Oak St., Arcadia. Hands-only CPR is a method of CPR that has been recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) since 2010 and is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. Help given immediately in an emergency can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Seating is limited. RSVP required. Call 863-494-5965 to register.
Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Forever Bonds Breastfeeding Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte/ New moms—and moms-to-be — are invited to share and learn about breastfeeding. Free. Call 941-624-7214 to register.
