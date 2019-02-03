Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cardiac Diet Nutrition Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Learn heart-healthy, low fat and low sodium food options. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Feb. 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Baby Care and Safety Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. This newborn class will teach you the basics of baby care and answer questions about how to keep your newborn safe. Attendance should be planned for the last trimester of pregnancy. Partners are encouraged to attend. ($) or ask how you can take this course for free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 6, noon to 1 p.m. Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care (EHAC). Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Hands-only CPR is a method of CPR that has been recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) since 2010 and is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. Help given immediately in an emergency can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 6, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Healing Through Music. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, The Daily Grind, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. According to a growing body of research, music is more than a nice perk. It may improve medical outcomes and quality of life in a variety of ways. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte invites you to The Daily Grind coffee shop to enjoy the benefits of live music. The Daily Grind is located in the main lobby of Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and offers a variety of your favorite Starbucks® creations. Admission is free and no RSVP is required.
Feb. 7, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Feb. 7, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. We encourage you and your family to gain support not only from our bariatric experts, but also from others going through similar experiences. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Childbirth and Newborn 1-Day Course. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. In this course, you will leave with a better understanding of labor and delivery, the birthing process, anatomy and physiology, birth basics, comfort techniques, hospital procedures and medical interventions. ($) or ask how you can take this course for free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 9, 11 a.m. to noon. Bayfront Baby Place Tour. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Lobby, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Expecting? View the birthing suites, meet the staff and get questions answered in preparation for an exceptional experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pulmonary Diet Nutrition Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Learn how eating habits can affect your breathing. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Feb. 12, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lung Cancer Support Group. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Find out what support and assistance is available to you and your family, and how others are coping. No registration required. For details, call 941-637-9575.
Feb. 12, 15-minute Time Slots Available 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. – Personalized Balance Assessment. Bayfront Health North Port, 18679 Tamiami Trail, North Port (Cocoplum Village Shops). Anyone can lose the ability to balance. Receive an individualized assessment and learn ways to improve balance. Free. Limited time slots available. Call 941-423-5030 to register.
Feb. 13, noon to 1 p.m. Hip and Knee Pain? Ask Dr. Davis. Speaker: Mark Davis, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Have your questions answered one-on-one for all your hip and knee ailments. Free. Lunch provided. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 13, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bayfront Baby Place Tour. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Lobby, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Expecting? View the birthing suites, meet the staff and get questions answered in preparation for an exceptional experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7th Annual Positive Aging Symposium: Take Safety to Heart. Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St Port Charlotte. A day filled with tips for in-home safety to protect yourself and the ones you love. Hear from experts on topics including: stop the bleed, hands-only CPR, balance and fall prevention, Red Dot medical information, Project Lifesaver, identity theft and scams, and mature driver CarFit safety. ($). Light breakfast and lunch provided. Seating is limited. RSVP encouraged. Call 941-625-4175 to register.
Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Volunteer Coffee Hour. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, The Daily Grind, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Join us for coffee and meet with staff and other volunteers to learn how you can enrich your life by becoming a volunteer yourself! To reserve your seat, call 941-766-4285 or visit http://bit.ly/BayfrontVolunteer to learn more and complete an online application.
Feb. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. What is Aortic Stenosis? Speaker: Luis Dibos, M.D., Cardiac Surgeon. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Learn more about the symptoms and treatments for this heart condition that affects more than 2.5 million people in the US. Free. Lunch provided. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Feb. 19, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Infant CPR Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Caregivers learn how to respond during the first critical minutes of an emergency until a professional arrives. CPR techniques, safety, and accident prevention tips are covered. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Top 10 Things You Can Do for Arthritis. North Port Pines Retirement Center, 4950 Pocatella Ave., North Port. Arthritis is shockingly common, but not very well understood. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, and more than 50 million adults in the U.S. have some form. Join us to learn the top 10 things you can do if you are experiencing joint pain. Understanding the cause of your pain and the condition of your joints goes a long way in developing a care plan. Free. Lunch provided. RSVP required. To register, call 941-426-9175.
Feb. 20, noon to 1 p.m. Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care (EHAC). Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Hands-only CPR is a method of CPR that has been recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) since 2010 and is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. Help given immediately in an emergency can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 20, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Afternoon Tea with Dr. Eileen. Bayfront Health Medical Group, 2380 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte/ Some research suggests that drinking tea will help with arterial stiffness, reduce arterial plaque and has anti-inflammatory effects. Please join Dr. Eileen for an afternoon tea social with an open discussion on vascular disease and how to keep your blood vessels healthy. Free. Seating is limited. RSVP required. Call 941-206-0325 to register.
Feb. 21, 11 a.m. to noon. Two Part Series: Run, Hide, Fight and Stop the Bleed. Sandhill Gardens Retirement Center, 24949 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda.(Part One) Run, Hide, Fight was implemented by the Department of Homeland Security as a “whole community” approach to raise awareness and knowledge of what to do in an active shooter situation. Active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. Since incidents vary, it is important to learn and understand when and how to utilize run, hide or fight. (Part Two) Stop the Bleed training follows a national initiative and teaches bystanders how to quickly control bleeding in the aftermath of a traumatic event. Participants will be taught how to save a life by applying pressure, as well as how to properly use a tourniquet. Help when given immediately can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Feb. 22, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mended Hearts Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Mended Hearts is a national and community-based non-profit organization that provides support to those diagnosed with heart disease. Chapter 405 is right here in Charlotte County! Its members draw on personal experience as they offer peer-to-peer support. If you are a heart survivor or family caregiver, we would like to invite you to our special educational and support session. Free. Call 941-766-4686 to learn more and reserve your seat.
Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Bariatric Services Suite, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotteWeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Feb. 25, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quit Your Way. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register
Feb. 26, 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Feb. 27, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 713 E. Marion Ave., Suite 131, Punta Gorda. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotteWeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care (EHAC). The Friendship Center of Desoto County, 219 W. Oak St., Arcadia. Hands-only CPR is a method of CPR that has been recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) since 2010 and is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. Help given immediately in an emergency can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Seating is limited. RSVP required. Call 863-494-5965 to register.
Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Forever Bonds Breastfeeding Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte/ New moms—and moms-to-be — are invited to share and learn about breastfeeding. Free. Call 941-624-7214 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.