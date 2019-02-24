Feb. 25, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quit Your Way. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register
Feb. 26, 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Feb. 27, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 713 E. Marion Ave., Suite 131, Punta Gorda. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care (EHAC). The Friendship Center of Desoto County, 219 W. Oak St., Arcadia. Hands-only CPR is a method of CPR that has been recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) since 2010 and is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. Help given immediately in an emergency can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Seating is limited. RSVP required. Call 863-494-5965 to register.
Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Forever Bonds Breastfeeding Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte/ New moms — and moms-to-be — are invited to share and learn about breastfeeding. Free. Call 941-624-7214 to register.
