Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quit Your Way. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Jan. 29, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Breastfeeding Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Taught by a Registered Nurse, this class will give expectant mothers important information to prepare for a successful breastfeeding experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealth Events.com.
Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Forever Bonds Breastfeeding Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. New moms — and moms-to-be — are invited to share and learn about breastfeeding. Free. Call 941-624-7214 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.