Dec. 10, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health North Port, Cocoplum Village Shops, 18659 Tamiami Trail, North Port. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pulmonary Diet Nutrition Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Learn how eating habits can affect your breathing. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care (EHAC). Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Hands-only CPR is a method of CPR that has been recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) since 2010 and is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. Help given immediately in an emergency can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Dec. 11, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lung Cancer Support Group. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Find out what support and assistance is available to you and your family, and how others are coping. No registration required. For details, call 941-637-9575.
Dec. 11, 15-minute Time Slots Available 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Personalized Balance Assessment. Bayfront Health North Port, Cocoplum Village Shops, 18679 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Anyone can lose the ability to balance. Receive an individualized assessment and learn ways to improve balance. Free. Limited time slots available. Call 941-423-5030 to register.
Dec. 12, noon to 1 p.m. Hip and Knee Pain? Ask Dr. Davis. Speaker: Mark Davis, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Have your questions answered one-on-one for all your hip and knee ailments. Free. Lunch provided. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Dec. 12, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bayfront Baby Place Tours. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Lobby, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Expecting? View the birthing suites, meet the staff and get questions answered in preparation for an exceptional experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Volunteer Coffee Hour. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, The Daily Grind, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Join us for coffee and meet with staff and other volunteers to learn how you can enrich your life by becoming a volunteer yourself! To reserve your seat, call 941-766-4285 or visit http://bit.ly/BayfrontVolunteer to learn more and complete an online application.
Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quit Your Way. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Dec. 18, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Breastfeeding Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Taught by a Registered Nurse, this class will give expectant mothers important information to prepare for a successful breastfeeding experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Forever Bonds Breastfeeding Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. New moms — and moms-to-be — are invited to share and learn about breastfeeding. Free. Call 941-624-7214 to register.
Dec. 20, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Infant CPR Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Caregivers learn how to respond during the first critical minutes of an emergency until a professional arrives. CPR techniques, safety, and accident prevention tips are covered. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Bariatric Services Suite, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotteWeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.