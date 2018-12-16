Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Volunteer Coffee Hour. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, The Daily Grind, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Join us for coffee and meet with staff and other volunteers to learn how you can enrich your life by becoming a volunteer yourself! To reserve your seat, call 941-766-4285 or visit http://bit.ly/BayfrontVolunteer to learn more and complete an online application.
Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quit Your Way. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Dec. 18, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Breastfeeding Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Taught by a Registered Nurse, this class will give expectant mothers important information to prepare for a successful breastfeeding experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Forever Bonds Breastfeeding Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. New moms — and moms-to-be — are invited to share and learn about breastfeeding. Free. Call 941-624-7214 to register.
Dec. 20, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Infant CPR Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Caregivers learn how to respond during the first critical minutes of an emergency until a professional arrives. CPR techniques, safety, and accident prevention tips are covered. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Free. Register at www.Bayfront HealthEvents.com.
Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Bariatric Services Suite, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. If you’re considering weight-loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
