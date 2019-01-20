Jan. 22, noon to 1 p.m Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes: How the Aorta Controls Them All. Speaker: Eileen de Grandis, M.D., Vascular Surgeon. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The aorta is the largest artery in the body. It begins at the heart and extends down the center of the body. Dr. Eileen will discuss why it’s important and what you can do to help keep it healthy. Free. Lunch provided. Register at www.BayfrontHealth Events.com.
Jan. 22, 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class. Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Jan. 23, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 713 E. Marion Ave., Suite 131, Punta Gorda. If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Jan. 24, noon to 1 p.m. Top 10 Things You Can Do for Arthritis. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda . Arthritis is shockingly common, but not very well understood. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, and more than 50 million adults in the U.S. have some form. Join us to learn the top 10 things you can do if you are experiencing joint pain. Understanding the cause of your pain and the condition of your joints goes a long way in developing a care plan. Free. Lunch provided. Register at www.BayfrontHealth Events.com.
Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Two Part Series: Run, Hide, Fight and Stop the Bleed. Senior Friendship Center of DeSoto County, 219 W. Oak St., Arcadia. (Part One) Run, Hide, Fight was implemented by the Department of Homeland Security as a “whole community” approach to raise awareness and knowledge of what to do in an active shooter situation. Active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. Since incidents vary, it is important to learn and understand when and how to utilize run, hide or fight. (Part Two) Stop the Bleed training follows a national initiative and teaches bystanders how to quickly control bleeding in the aftermath of a traumatic event. Participants will be taught how to save a life by applying pressure, as well as how to properly use a tourniquet. Help when given immediately can often make the difference between life and death. Free. Seating is limited. RSVP required. Call 863-494-5965 to register.
Jan. 24, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Robotic-assisted Treatment Options for Hip and Knee Pain. Speaker: Nicholas Connors, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte is the first and only hospital in Charlotte County to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement, partial knee replacement and total hip arthroscopy as a surgical option. Learn how patients receive a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy. Free. Live demo. Register at www.BayfrontHealth Events.com.
Jan. 25, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mended Hearts Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Mended Hearts is a national and community-based non-profit organization that provides support to those diagnosed with heart disease. Chapter 405 is right here in Charlotte County! Its members draw on personal experience as they offer peer-to-peer support. If you are a heart survivor or family caregiver, we would like to invite you to our special educational and support session. Free. Call 941-766-4686 to learn more and reserve your seat.
Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose? Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Bariatric Services Suite, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte
If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontCharlotte WeightLoss.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quit Your Way. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Jan. 29, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Breastfeeding Class. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Taught by a Registered Nurse, this class will give expectant mothers important information to prepare for a successful breastfeeding experience. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealth Events.com.
Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Forever Bonds Breastfeeding Support Group. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. New moms — and moms-to-be — are invited to share and learn about breastfeeding. Free. Call 941-624-7214 to register.
