Beginning last year, Bayfront Health took their community education to the next level by collaborating with Charlotte County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to provide Stop the Bleed training, in addition to Hands Only CPR.
The CERT program is a training program that allows citizens to receive training in basic disaster response skills which allow these volunteers to provide critical support, giving immediate assistance to victims before emergency first responders arrive on scene. CERT works in conjunction with Citizen Corps. The Citizen Corps program was created to coordinate volunteer activities that will make local communities safer, stronger, and better prepared to respond to any emergency situation. Citizen Corps Councils focus on emergency planning and education that will enhance community post-disaster resiliency.
Stop the Bleed training follows a national initiative and teaches bystanders how to quickly identify life threatening bleeding and how to control it in the aftermath of a traumatic event. Help when given immediately can often make the difference between life and death. During the training, educators from Bayfront Health and CERT teach how to save a life by applying pressure, as well as how to properly use a tourniquet. Since partnership in 2018, Bayfront Health and CERT have educated more than 800 individuals in our community.
At 10 a.m. on April 9, Bayfront Health and CERT invite you to the Charlotte County Public Safety Building, located at 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, to learn more about this education initiative and for the unveiling of CERT’s redesigned emergency response trailer. This trailer was funded by Volunteer Florida in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency and with Bayfront Health’s sponsorship. CERT/Citizen Corps utilizes this trailer for training programs that prepare Floridians to help their families and neighbors in the event of a disaster in their community.
To learn more about CERT, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/emergencymgmt/Pages/CERT.aspx. To register to attend a Bayfront Health Stop the Bleed training course, visit www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
