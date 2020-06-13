Bayfront Health welcomes Simon Grinshteyn, M.D., FAPWHc, family medicine physician at a new walk-in and primary care location at Murdock Medical Plaza.
Dr. Simon Grinshteyn is board-certified in family medicine, with additional certification in wound management and hyperbaric medicine. He provides preventive and diagnostic care for acute and chronic illnesses, with special interests in advanced diabetes care and hypertension management. His goal is to help patients achieve and maintain good health. Grinshteyn earned his medical degree from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and Ross University School of Medicine in Bridgetown, Barbados, where he graduated with highest honors. He completed a residency in family medicine at the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., where he served as chief resident. Grinshteyn is fluent in English and Russian.
Bayfront Health Medical Group’s new walk-in and primary care office is located at 1649 Tamiami Trail, Unit 1, Port Charlotte, in the Murdock Medical Plaza, and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with plans to expand hours later this year. Online scheduling is available, and although some appointments require a physical examination, telehealth or virtual visits will also be offered, providing opportunity to speak with a provider, but without leaving the comfort of home.
Bayfront Health Medical Group remains committed to keeping patients safe and is taking extra measures to provide COVID-safe care for the health and wellness of their patients and caregivers. Safety protocols have been put in place to include screening patients in advance and upon arrival to the office, spacing furniture in lobbies to maintain appropriate social distancing, limiting the number of people in the office at a given time, staggering appointment times to minimize wait times in the lobby and face masks are worn by everyone inside — patients and employees.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Grinshteyn to the area and open this location,” said Eric Kaplan, chief operating officer at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. “Members of our community can schedule appointments online or walk-in, and virtual health visits will also be available. We want to provide patients the convenience to see a healthcare provider when needed, but also the flexibility in which they can do so.”
For more information, visit www.bayfrontmedicalgroup.com or call 941-235-2377. To learn more about how the Medical Group is proving COVID-safe care, visit www.bayfrontmedicalgroup.com/pps-covid-19.
