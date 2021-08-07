Bayfront Health Medical Group welcomes vascular surgeon

Those with arterial and venous disease now have a new health care resource in Charlotte County. Board-certified vascular surgeon Michelle DesChamplain, M.D., FACS, has joined the Bayfront Health team and is now seeing patients.
Originally from Virginia, Dr. DesChamplain practiced vascular surgery in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Virginia before moving to the area. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia and Master of Science degree from Old Dominion University before completing her medical education at the Medical College of Virginia.
DesChamplain completed both her Residency in general surgery and fellowship in vascular surgery with the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
“The addition of Dr. DesChamplain underscores Bayfront Health’s commitment to provide our community with more convenient access to specialty services,” said Tara McCoy, chief executive officer of Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “In addition to traditional treatments for vascular issues, she has a special interest in minimally invasive approaches, offering multiple benefits to patients including shorter recovery times.”
DesChamplain offers a wide variety of services for the treatment of arterial and venous disease, including peripheral arterial disease, carotid disease, aneurysmal disease, dialysis access, deep vein thrombosis, varicose veins and spider veins.
DesChamplain sees patients Monday through Friday at 2400 Harbor Blvd., Suite 7, in Port Charlotte. Patients can request a referral from their primary care physician or schedule an appointment directly by calling 941-766-5099.
For more information about Dr. DesChamplain or other Bayfront Health Medical Group providers and locations, visit www.BayfrontMedicalGroup.com.
