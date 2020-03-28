Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda are offering an easy-to-use screening option specific to COVID-19. Individuals with concerns or mild to moderate symptoms specific to COVID-19 can use their VirtualHealthConnect app to speak with an experienced healthcare provider using a smartphone or computer. Because virtual visits can take place from home, they can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
COVID-19 cannot be diagnosed through a virtual visit, but doctors can evaluate symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, discuss known risk factors, and answer questions. If testing is indicated, a referral can be provided to the right location for an in-person visit. Virtual visits are $40 and not covered by insurance.
Visit www.bayfrontcharlotte.com/virtual-visits for information about how to download and use the VirtualHealthConnect app. Frequently asked questions are also provided.
A virtual visit or call to your physician’s office is the first step for those concerned about COVID-19 exposure. Most people with COVID-19 will not heed hospital care and should follow instructions for appropriate testing locations, as needed. However, if you have chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, a severe headache of other life-threatening conditions, call 911.
