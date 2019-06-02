Bayfront Health Port Charlotte designated comprehensive stroke center

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte announced the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) designated the hospital a Comprehensive Stroke Center.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte recently performed their first neurointerventional case after announcing comprehensive stroke services were available. The team is led by Nasser Razack M.D., J.D., neurointerventional radiologist, who works with physicians and staff members specializing in the prevention and treatment of all types and severity of strokes.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte was reaccredited by The Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke Center in 2018. To become designated a Comprehensive Stroke Center, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte met criteria outlined by AHCA, to include the ability to care for all types of stroke patients, with access to 24/7 minimally invasive catheter procedures for treatment and onsite, 24/7 neurosurgical availability to perform complex neurovascular procedures.
“Every minute counts when someone is having a stroke, and the availability of comprehensive stroke care locally could be lifesaving,” said Tim Cerullo, Market CEO for Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “We’re proud to offer these critical services for the residents and visitors of Southwest Florida.”
