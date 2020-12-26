Bayfront Health Port Charlotte first in area to implant next-generation permanent heart implant

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte is the first in Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties to offer next-generation technology as an alternative to the lifelong use of blood thinners for people with atrial fibrillation (AF) not caused by a heart valve problem (also known as non-valvular AF).
Up to 6 million Americans are estimated to be affected by AF — an irregular heartbeat that feels like a quivering heart. People with AF have a five times greater risk of stroke than those with normal heart rhythms. This device closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage (LAA) to keep harmful blood clots that can form in the LAA from entering the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke. By closing off the LAA, the risk of stroke may be reduced and, over time, patients may be able to stop taking their blood thinner. The next-generation technology has a new design to help treat more patients safely and effectively to ensure the best long-term outcomes.
“This device serves as a safe and effective stroke risk reduction alternative for patients with non-valvular AF, especially those with a compelling reason not to be on blood thinners,” said Sidney Peykar, M.D., electrophysiologist and independent member of the medical staff at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. “I’m proud to be the first to have performed the implant of this device in the area and at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte as it offers a potentially life-changing stroke risk treatment and will allow us to treat a broader range of patients going forward.”
The technology is implanted in a one-time procedure. It’s a permanent device that doesn’t have to be replaced and can’t be seen outside the body. The procedure is done under general anesthesia and takes about an hour. Patients commonly stay in the hospital overnight and leave the next day.
To learn more, or to see if you may be a candidate, contact Bayfront’s structural heart nurse coordinator at 941-766-4982.
