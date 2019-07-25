By Bevin Holzschuh
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda
Bill Demling said he feels great less than a month after receiving the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in Charlotte County.
It was performed at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte on July 12. TAVR is a minimally invasive approach to treat a condition known as aortic stenosis, (narrowing of the aortic valve, which separates the main pumping chamber of the heart from the rest of the body). Now patients no longer have to travel out of the county to receive this life-saving treatment.
Demling, 77, had surgery Friday and was able to go home pain-free Sunday. He said he continues to get stronger every day and will follow a doctor recommended diet and exercise program.
Aortic stenosis is a condition that presents with symptoms of shortness of breath with activity, chest pain and fainting spells (syncope). Over time, this places significant stress on the heart, resulting in weakening of the heart muscle, and ultimately, heart failure. Untreated, the condition carries a poor prognosis, with an average survival of just two years.
PAST TREATMENT
The treatment for the last several decades has been surgical replacement of the aortic valve through an incision in the chest. This procedure also requires general anesthesia and stopping the heart while the patient is placed on a heart lung machine, to enable the valve to be removed and then replaced. While very successful, with excellent results, the procedure was not always well tolerated by elderly patients.
The TAVR procedure was originally designed for inoperable or high risk surgical patients. Studies over the last several years have shown that it is also beneficial in intermediate risk patients, and most recently, low risk patients.
“TAVR is one of the most innovative therapies of our generation,” said Farhan Majeed, M.D., MHS, FACC, FSCAI, interventional cardiologist and director of the Structural Heart Disease Program at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. “It gives patients an option that they have never had before. Over 7% of people over 65 years of age have aortic stenosis. This therapy now gives all patients the opportunity for minimally invasive heart valve replacement, allowing them to fully recover within one to two days of the procedure and go home sooner from the hospital.”
During the TAVR procedure, a balloon-expandable valve or self-expanding valve is delivered to the heart via a catheter inserted into the femoral artery in the groin. The new valve is then deployed inside of the native aortic heart valve, thus enlarging the area for blood to flow out of the heart. There are no incisions, and the heart does not need to be stopped, allowing for much faster recovery than traditional surgical valve replacement.
The first TAVR at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte was performed by a cardiovascular multidisciplinary team with Majeed and Luis Dibos, M.D., FACS, cardiac surgeon and chief of cardiac surgery at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, leading the procedure.
Dibos has been involved in more than 100 TAVR procedures and has performed more than 6,000 cardiac surgical cases, including more than 1,000 surgical aortic valve replacements during his career. Along with Majeed, who has performed more than 10,000 cardiac catheterization procedures and more than 500 structural heart procedures including 300 TAVRs, they bring an enormous wealth of experience and innovative expertise to this area.
“It is very exciting that we are now offering this state of the art treatment at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte,” said Dibos. “For the first time in this area, patients no longer need to travel long distances to undergo this procedure.”
He also stressed that “some patients with severe aortic stenosis ignore their symptoms for fear of having to have surgery to cure their condition. They now have this new and exciting minimally invasive technology available to them, which has helped thousands of patients throughout the world, improving their symptoms, and extending their survival.”
IMPROVING CARE
“We are constantly looking at new ways to improve the quality of care and services we provide to the residents and visitors to Southwest Florida,” added Tim Cerullo, CEO for Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “This is why we innovate and do what we do. In essence, we are bringing hope to people with no hope. We proudly continue to lead the area with the latest technology for heart care with the TAVR procedure.”
The Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Structural Heart Team, which includes interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, a structural heart and valve coordinator, and multiple interdisciplinary staff, takes a rigorous, multidisciplinary approach to patient care to provide appropriate patient selection.
When the patient is seen for evaluation, the team assesses the patient and work closely with referring physicians and staff to develop a treatment plan best suited for the patient’s needs.
Photographer Jerry Beard contributed to this report.
