Bayfront Health Port Charlotte is the first in the state of Florida to have achieved accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Colorectal Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). A Center of Excellence in Colorectal Surgery accreditation distinguishes Bayfront Health Port Charlotte from many other facilities by providing the highest quality of care to its patients as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.
Status as an accredited Center of Excellence in Colorectal Surgery means Bayfront Health Port Charlotte along with board-certified colon and rectal surgeon Domingo Galliano, Jr., M.D., FACS, FASCRS, have met nationally recognized standards. Not all healthcare organizations or surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous on-site inspection process are granted accreditation.
“We are thrilled to have achieved this accreditation and to be named the first in the state is the highest and most prestigious honor,” said Timothy Cerullo, Market CEO for Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “I want to thank Dr. Galliano and our entire team of nurses, staff and administrators that played an active role in this. To seek accreditation by SRC, they had to undergo an extensive assessment and on-site inspection. I am so very proud of each and every one of them.”
“I enjoy working with this team at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte,” said Domingo Galliano, Jr., M.D., FACS, FASCRS. “This achievement demonstrates Bayfront’s exemplary commitment to quality improvement and patient safety. It is an honor and privilege to be a part of this.”
