According to BreastCancer.org, one in eight women — roughly 12% — will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, and this year alone, more than 268,000 women and 2,600 men are estimated to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in the U.S.
To raise awareness and encourage more individuals to take action for their breast health, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte is lighting their building and landscape pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the entire month of October. They are also offering a digital mammogram screening for only $75. And, the Bayfront Health Medical Group OB/GYN team: Jennifer D’Abarno, M.D., Stephanie Finley, D.O., Hernán Fuentes, M.D., Ruben Guzman, M.D., Renee Schroeder, APRN, Dana Patterson, APRN and Kelly Weaver, APRN, want to all stress the importance of mammograms and early detection.
“Early detection saves lives, offering a cure for breast cancer and less invasive surgical treatment options,” said Stephanie Finley, D.O., board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist. “The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend women start mammogram screening at age 40 years, with annual screenings beginning at 45 years. Women with a family history of breast cancer may be at higher risk and may benefit from starting earlier. After age 75, women should discuss with their physician about decreasing or discontinuing mammogram screenings.”
Men — although rare— can also get breast cancer. Since men account for less than one percent of all breast cancer cases in the U.S., they are not routinely screened. However, men may be at higher risk due to a strong family history of breast cancer, in which screening may increase their chances for early detection.
“If you have concerns about your risk of breast cancer, have symptoms or changes in your breasts, you should speak with your health care provider,” adds Hernán Fuentes, M.D., board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist. “Together you can determine what screening schedule is right for you.”
For a list of risk factors and American Cancer Society recommendations, visit www.Cancer.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.