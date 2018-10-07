One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. And here in Florida, female breast cancer is the most frequently occurring cancer site for women.
To encourage more women to take action for their breast health, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte is offering a special to women for October, which is annually recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During the month, Bayfront Health is offering a digital mammo screening for $75.
“Mammograms save lives,” said Jennifer D’Abarno, M.D., F.A.C.O.G., board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with Bayfront Health Medical Group. “Today, thanks to early detection and treatment advances, more women are surviving breast cancer and living longer, healthier lives.”
For women of average risk, the American College of Radiology recommends annual mammograms starting at age 40, with no upper age limit as long as the woman is in good health. Different guidelines apply to women at higher risk. A screening mammogram can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte’s Outpatient Diagnostic Services Center is located on campus at 2500 Harbor Blvd.
Appointments are available Monday to Friday as early as 9 a.m., and during the month, on Thursdays, Oct. 11, 18 and 25, women can get their mammogram as late as 7 p.m. Appointments and reservation is required by calling 941-766-4321.
For a list of risk factors and American Cancer Society recommendations, visit www.Cancer.org. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. An order from a physician or qualified healthcare provider is required.
All mammogram reports will be sent to the physician/provider, and the patient is responsible for follow-up. Check with your insurance provider to confirm coverage for a screening mammogram.
If you do not have insurance, options may be available to help with the cost. Visit MDsave.com, or call 941-766-4321. The price of $75 includes both the hospital and radiologist fees with MDsave voucher.
