Bayfront Health Port Charlotte announces upcoming opportunities to view their Hybrid OR which features a comprehensive cardiovascular X-ray used in a full range of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Beginning in January of this year, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte was the first in the county to open a Hybrid OR.
A Hybrid OR is the integration of a surgical operating room with an X-ray imaging system that offers high quality imaging, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. With this, surgeons as well as interventionalists, are able to perform a full range of minimally invasive procedures.
“Minimally invasive surgical procedures are complex and technically demanding,” said Eileen de Grandis, M.D., board-certified vascular surgeon. “This requires a high-quality, flexible imaging solution, and thanks to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, I have exactly what I need to confidently perform both routine and complex procedures.”
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte’s Hybrid OR system with ergonomic design and intuitive user interface, optimizes workflow, enabling clinicians to work efficiently by reducing preparation and procedure time, and allowing healthcare personnel to move quickly between open surgical and closed interventional procedures based on the patient’s needs. This means patients can be diagnosed and treated faster.
“Offering our clinicians the ability to treat patients efficiently and provide superior care is important,” said Tim Cerullo, Market CEO for Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “This is just one of the next steps in supporting our clinicians and maintaining high standards of care for our patients in this community.”
Dance to the beat of the latest technology around. Visit http://bit.ly/BHybridOR and see Bayfront Health Port Charlotte’s Hybrid OR come to life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.