Bayfront Health Port Charlotte to offer virtual childbirth classes

Beginning in June, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte will resume childbirth education classes, but in new fashion. Now mothers and families can prepare for the birth of a child — from anywhere — through real-times classes using the Google Hangouts Meet platform. And all classes are free.
“We are excited to offer classes online,” says women and newborn service line coordinator and instructor Vicki Vertich. “Now with this virtual offering, moms and their birthing partner or support person will have more opportunity to attend and participate since classes can be accessed from any laptop, tablet or smartphone, and if on the road, by a dial-in only option.”
Having a baby is one of the most exciting and rewarding times in a woman’s life and Bayfront Health remains committed to providing expectant mothers and families a variety of classes to prepare for the birth of a child. Focused on patient safety, Bayfront Health continues to take steps to create safe care environments and these virtual offerings are intended to allow for flexibility and support while minimizing the need for travel and social interaction.
Participants do not need to have a Google account to join and can disable their camera if they choose. Classes currently scheduled include:
Basic Labor and Support
This class is intended to help expectant mothers and their partners better understand the process of labor and delivery and to answer any questions about the birthing process and comfort techniques.
Breastfeeding Education
This class provides expectant mothers important information to prepare for a successful breastfeeding experience. Topics covered include: physiology of breastfeeding, correct latch on technique, positions for nursing your baby and tips for working mothers.
Baby Care and Safety
This newborn class, recommended for the last trimester of pregnancy, provides the basics of baby care and newborn safety.
Postpartum and Transition to Parenthood
This class reviews the physical and emotional changes that may take place when becoming a parent.
In addition to these real-time educational offerings, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte also offers anytime education designed to give convenient access to valuable, evidence-based information on prenatal care, labor and birth, postpartum, breastfeeding and newborn care. It is provided in multiple languages and is available on any device with an internet connection and also as a mobile app.
