It’s a day when ladies can leave their pantyhose in the drawer as they attend Bayfront Health’s 11th Annual Pantyhose-Free Zone Women’s Expo! On Saturday, Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, women from Charlotte and Sarasota counties and surrounding areas can participate in one of the largest women’s expos around.
This event is the ultimate day for mothers, daughters, sisters and girlfriends to reconnect during a day of shopping, demonstrations, pampering, makeovers, educational information and giveaways. By showcasing products and services from over 100 professionals specializing in areas such as fashion and beauty, health and fitness, finance, travel, entertainment, community involvement, and life events, this is sure to be a day women won’t want to miss!
Every year women of all ages are energized and ready for what has become one of the largest events of its kind in Charlotte County. Admission to the Pantyhose-Free Zone Women’s Expo is always free, and exhibitors will be bringing a bouquet of free goodies and services to pamper the busy woman, including:
• Health screenings, including blood pressure checks
• Balance and vestibular screenings
• No-needle acupuncture
• Nutritional assessments
• Onsite spa services, including massages and facials
• New this year: Mobile hearing clinic offering free hearing tests
• Health and wellness products for the mind, body and soul
• Raffles and giveaways — both at the door and throughout the venue
Early Bird Special: First 500 women receive a Limited 4th Edition River Meets Harbor calendar featuring fine-art photography by local Punta Gorda resident, David Sussman. The next 100 receive a custom wine tote. The next 100 receive a custom vanilla scented candle. And, men are welcome to come too! Men in attendance will receive a back scratcher, while supplies last.
As a local leader in heart care and proud sponsor of the American Heart Association, Bayfront Health and all participating vendors are donating proceeds from this event to support efforts to reduce death caused by heart disease and stroke.
To learn more about this and other events and activities planned at Bayfront Health, visit BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
