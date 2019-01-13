The City of North Port Parks and Recreation is offering beginner archery for those ages 8 and up at George Mullen Activity Center on Saturday mornings starting at 9 a.m. with equipment provided.
Archery certified parks and recreation staff will teach proper techniques, archery safety skills and form.
Another beginner archery class will begin March 2.
The parks and recreation department also offers group lessons, minimum of eight participants.
For more information on both programs visit: www.cityofnorthport.com or call 941-429-7275.
