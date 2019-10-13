Arthur “Ben” Haug spent his 100th birthday on Sept. 27 as he’s spent most of his life, energetically recounting and reliving, a century of a life lived large on the national stage.
It was his 100th birthday party, at Emerald Pointe outside Punta Gorda. The balloons, the gifts, the “happy birthdays” and all the hoopla would come later.
But first, Ben took charge, as he has done for most of his life.
He stood steadily erect for a half hour, regaling — awing, actually — a throng of family and friends. Unflagging, proudly, energetically telling his life story.
No microphone necessary. Just his strong, clear voice. Someone tried to put a portable rostrum in front of him to support him, but he pushed it aside. He laughed, he quipped, and he astonished the audience with a concentration of full names, exact dates, specific addresses and myriad personal and professional activities covering 90 years.
He also gave them a message, right off the bat that, in effect, summarized not only his life so far but his future as well.
“For those of you standing,” he said, “you might as well take a seat. I’m not done yet,” adding “I only get to be 100 once, so I want to speak my piece. You need to turn your blinders backward, look at where you’ve been and what you’ve done, and that’s what I’m doing today.”
His life included an outstanding three-sport (captain of football, baseball and track teams) career at Wauwatosa (Wisconsin) High School, and a football scholarship to Marquette University, where he abruptly changed gears.
“My conscience told me there were more important things in life” he said. He graduated cum laude in physics and philosophy, before earning masters and doctorate degrees from the Institute of Paper Chemistry in Appleton, Wisconsin.
He then worked undercover for the U.S. Government in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as part of the Manhattan Project that secretly processed Uranium 235 for the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, bringing to an end World War II.
After the war, he joined Scott Paper Company in suburban Philadelphia, where he eventually spent 31 years, becoming vice president for Northeast Operations in Waterville, Maine, where he built a new paper mill, managed a million acres of timberland, and served the community as director of a local bank, a hospital and a manufacturing company.
He didn’t think much of Scott initially when he joined them, quipping to his birthday party audience, “I thought they were a bunch of do-nothings”
Retiring from Scott in 1978, he became president and CEO of Foster Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest maker of tooth picks, some 75 billion a year, located in Strong, Maine, dubbed “The Tooth Pick Capital of the World.”
He retired and moved to Punta Gorda in 1986 — after a brief snowbird visit from Maine — with his beloved wife Winnie, who passed away last year. They spent years boating along the Gulf and then touring the country via RV. Now, he’s writing a book on is life. He’s up to 1983.
He’s also involved in community groups like the Charlotte County Investment Club and the Charlotte County Genealogical Society. An investment club member at the party told him that “you may be 100, but you are sharpest member of the club.” “I may be the sharpest,” he smiled, “but I’m not the richest.”
He also thanked the genealogical society, citing several members present by name, for teaching him his roots. To know who you are, he said, you need to know your roots.
He was asked by Feeling Fit, what’s the secret to his longevity?
When he was 10 years old, his father made him a promise: If he abstained from alcohol and tobacco until he was 21, he would receive a gift of $1,000. “That would have given me enough money to buy a Model A Ford,” he mused, “and $400 for gas.” His dad died when he was 16, so he never got the money. But he decided “to do it anyway.” To this day, he said, proudly, “I’m a teetotaler.” And no tobacco either.
Additionally, he said, “I follow what is said about the brain and the heart and (maintaining) overall health,” and he follows that advice. Also, no sugar and sweets. As testimony, a large piece of a big, gooey, ceremonial 100th birthday chocolate cake lay untouched before him.
Then, there’s the book he’s writing on his life – “My memories. They’ll never be able to take them away from me. It’s almost like living life over again.” He works on it endlessly, saying “I’m closing in on it, but I’ve still got a heap of things yet to do.”
Perhaps one of his birthday gifts signaled best the culmination Ben Haug’s zest for life. It was bright blue shirt, proclaiming, “Don’t be jealous just because I look this good at 100.”
