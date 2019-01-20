The Hope Academy of Music hosted musician, Rony Khoury, at a recent benefit performance sponsored by the Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Center of SWFL and JD’s Bistro and Grille. The pianist has been awarded a scholarship to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. The Hope Photo courtesy of Ken Franckling Academy of Music provides instruments and personalized instruction for Charlotte County school students grades five through eight. The Academy also supports an after school program for the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of Charlotte County. Shown, left to right: Dr. Ramon Gil, Rony Khoury, Hope Academy Vice Chair Lynda Platt, and David Bell, manager of JD’s.