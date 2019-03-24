Best of Home Care wins Leader In Excellence Award

Right at Home of Englewood, a locally owned office within a leading international in-home care franchise system, serving Charlotte County has been honored with the 2019 Best of Home Care® Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse. The award is based on client and caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, a leading firm in the home care industry that performs satisfaction research and quality assurance.
By being granted this award, Right at Home of Englewood has joined a competitive list of home care providers that offer not only quality care, but also an excellent and supportive work environment for employees.
Right At Home of Englewood offers:
• Companion care includes services such as include: light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, medication reminders, companion visits, transportation to and from appointments and social outings, as well as assistance when recovering from a hospital stay, medical treatments and procedures, throughout the general aging process and life transitions.
• Personal care with more hands on assistance such as: washing, grooming, toileting and bathing.
• Respite Care/Sitter services. These services are encouraged for family caregivers to rejuvenate, maintain their own health and well-being by taking care of one’s self and avoiding caregiver burnt out for loved ones – many of these life transitions are a marathon, not a sprint — taking regular breaks is important for family caregivers physical and emotional well- being.
• Assistance to clients in their home, in an assisted living or long-term care communities, and even hospitals to give the client and their family an extra peace of mind to know their loved one has that needed to care and can thrive with a genuine quality of life
“More than 20 years ago, we set out on this amazing journey to help people live in the comfort and happiness of their own homes so they could age gracefully and with dignity,” said Brian Petranick, Right at Home CEO and President. “We began working with Home Care Pulse four years ago so we could track our results for providing exceptional care to our clients and remain a desirable place of employment. The survey feedback proves that we are not only providing the Right Care to our clients, but our franchisees are working tirelessly to provide the Right Care to their dedicated caregiving staffs.”
Right at Home franchisees Heidi and Arnt Nyvoll are excited to receive this award. They joined the Right at Home franchise system in 2017 and are grateful to be heavily involved in the local community and provide much-needed support and peace of mind for local families and their loved ones.
Right at Home contracts with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from clients and caregivers via live phone interviews each month. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent third-party company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback. Leader in Excellence is the highest award an agency can earn from Home Care Pulse, and recipients represent the top 5 to 10 percent of agencies participating in Home Care Pulse’s Satisfaction Management Program.
To learn more about Right at Home of Englewood, visit https://www.rightathome.net/englewood or call 941-999-2609.
Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care and assistance to seniors and adults with a disability who want to continue to live independently. Local Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained and bonded/insured prior to entering a client’s home.
Home Care Pulse is the home care industry’s leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover and address client needs. For more information, call Home Care Pulse at 877-307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com.
