Julie Anne McGready agonized on when and how to implement her dream — founding a nonprofit organization to teach fitness programs to physically and developmentally disabled adults in Charlotte County.
McGready, from Canada, an award-winning, nationally certified personal trainer and exercise specialist in the county since 1998, now with her own business, JAM FIT Inc., had become close to one of her trainees who died, unexpectedly, from myotonic dystrophy.
“I was really upset,” she said. “I was heartbroken. We were very close. It was so sudden. You just don’t expect it. I was feeling sorry for myself. But I said, ‘You need to stop. He wouldn’t like this. You need to turn this into something good. Something good has to come out of his death.’”
Thus began a personal journey to use her skills to give back to the community.
“I knew I wanted to give back to the community in some way, with something, but I didn’t know quite what to do,” she said.
“Working out one day after mourning my client’s death, and knowing I had to pick myself up, it just hit me. I could go over to this group home (the Janet Jones group home in Deep Creek), to volunteer my time to teach these folks exercises.” So she did, with a colleague and another volunteer, for two years now.
The owner of the home told Julie Anne how much this kind of assistance was needed, not only there, but also in other group homes and schools for the developmentally and physically disabled individuals in the community.
So she decided to start a nonprofit foundation to do just that. But it was “serious business,” which necessitated considerable legal and financial advice and paperwork toward acquiring a 501©(3) nonprofit designation.
She hired a professional to help her prepare. But time waned. And the foundation still needed a face — a meaningful name. So she thought she’d name it after her client who passed away. She decided to wait for the upcoming birth of twins, to her daughter and son-in-law Melonie and Josh Beck, in Ontario, Canada, due to be born July 1, 2019.
Granddaughters Blair and Bria were born five weeks early, on May 13. It was a happy occasion.
Until Julie Anne’s husband, Mark, called her at work and told her to get home “right now.” Racing home, she thought something was terribly wrong. She called her daughter, who told her, tearfully, that Blair was born with Down syndrome.
“I was so thankful that nothing terrible had happened,” Julie Anne said, “I told Melonie,” ‘Blair is an extra gift from God, who happens to have an extra chromosome.’”
With that emotional thought, Julie Anne’s dream became Blair’s Fit Foundation. In another rare bit of irony, the final paperwork approving the foundation came in the mail on Sept. 3, 2019. It was her daughter Melonie’s birthday.
The foundation, with three board members, operating in Charlotte County, is currently serving the Janet Jones group home in Deep Creek.
It’s mission, Julie Anne says, “is to enrich the health and wellness of individuals living with developmental and physical disabilities … to bring fun and energetic fitness programs geared to their specific needs and abilities … creating a social and interactive atmosphere for all participants.”
And, based on fundraising and volunteers, there are plans for expansion, first to adult schools that teach life skills and job training to this demographic, and, in time, to other group homes and possibly children as well.
Blair’s Fit Foundation is seeking financial donations to help fund its mission, as well as fitness equipment and office supplies, fitness professionals and volunteers to aid in its outreach to the community. “We welcome and greatly appreciate donations and volunteer support,” said Julie Anne. “Without them we could not expand to serve the many schools and group homes we are destined to serve.”
For more information, or to make a donation, email blairsfitfoundation@gmail.com or call 941-627-1256.
