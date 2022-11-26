Measuring body fat

People who seek medical treatment for obesity or an eating disorder do so with the hope their health plan will pay for part of it. But whether it’s covered often comes down to a measure invented almost 200 years ago by a Belgian mathematician as part of his quest to use statistics to define the “average man.”

That work, done in the 1830s by Adolphe Quetelet, appealed to life insurance companies, which created “ideal” weight tables after the turn of the century. By the 1970s and 1980s, the measurement, now dubbed body mass index, was adopted to screen for and track obesity.


Body Mass Index chart

Body Mass Index (BMI) chart with five ranges.
BMI has become a standard tool

BMI has become a standard tool to determine who is most at risk of the health consequences of excess weight.
Waist measurements

Patients and their doctors can use a simple tool to assess their weight distribution risk: the tape measure. Measuring just above the hipbone, women should stay at 35 inches or less; men, 40 inches or less, researchers advise.
