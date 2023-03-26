Body Dysmorphic Disorder

People with Body Dysmorphic Disorder feel much worse about their appearance than those with normal appearance concerns and experience greater anxiety, depression, shame and self-disgust about some aspects of their appearance.

 Microgen/Shutterstock

While eating disorders have been widely publicized for decades, far less attention has been given to a related condition called body dysmorphic disorder, or BDD.


Body Dysmorphic Disorder

About one-third of people with Body Dysmorphic Disorder obsess about their perceived flaws for one to three hours a day, nearly 40% for three to eight hours a day and about a quarter for more than eight hours a day

More information about diagnosis and treatment for body dysmorphic disorder is available on the International OCD Foundation BDD site.

Eva Fisher is a Communication Faculty Member at Colorado State University Global, Fugen Neziroglu is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the School of Medicine at Hofstra University and Jamie Feusner is a Professor of Psychiatry and Clinicial Scientist at the Center for Addiction and Mental Health, University of Toronto. This article was originally published on “The Conversation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments