The Boys & Girls Club held a Zumba Class Fundraiser on June 8 for a fun morning of Zumba dancing with certified instructors to raise funds and awareness for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Secretary Jesica Glazier led Zumba, with high-energy workout music.

The Boys & Girls Club of Charlotte County, 21450 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte will hold a yoga class on July 20, at their Family Services Center. 

For more information or to sign up, call Monica Luna at 305-494-2954 or email info@bgcofcc.org.

