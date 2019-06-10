The Boys & Girls Club held a Zumba Class Fundraiser on June 8 for a fun morning of Zumba dancing with certified instructors to raise funds and awareness for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Secretary Jesica Glazier led Zumba, with high-energy workout music.
The Boys & Girls Club of Charlotte County, 21450 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte will hold a yoga class on July 20, at their Family Services Center.
For more information or to sign up, call Monica Luna at 305-494-2954 or email info@bgcofcc.org.
