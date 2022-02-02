Many adults recall being told "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" when they were youngsters. Though the accuracy of that phrasing hinges on what people eat during their morning meal, scientific evidence supports the notion that breakfast is important to overall health.
A 2017 study published in the Journal of Physiology found that eating breakfast decreased the activity of genes involved in insulin resistance and increased the amount of sugar taken up by the cells. Those two results suggest that eating breakfast could help protect against chronic illnesses, including type 2 diabetes.
As important as breakfast can be, more important is what individuals eat for breakfast. Various cereals contain a significant amount of added sugars, which the Mayo Clinic notes have been linked to a host of adverse health effects, including weight gain, increased triglyceride levels and tooth decay.
In 2019, registered dietitian nutritionist Sharon Collison told "Time" magazine that a morning meal that contains protein, whole grains, healthy fat and a fruit or vegetable can increase satiety and reduce risk for snacking later in the day. In addition, such a breakfast should provide significant amounts of fiber, vitamins and minerals that can benefit both short- and long-term health.
