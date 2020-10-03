Breast Cancer Awareness happenings

Mammogram special at Fawcett Memorial
Fawcett Memorial Hospital will offer a screening mammogram special throughout October for a self-pay rate of $65. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness month and it’s the perfect time to schedule your annual mammogram if you have yet to do so. Breast cancer is often found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important. Results from many decades of research show that women who have regular mammograms are more likely to have breast cancer found early, are less likely to need aggressive treatment, and are more likely to be cured. Fawcett Memorial Hospital offers advanced digital technology to assist with the screening, diagnosis and treatment of medical breast conditions. To make a reservation for this October screening special, call 866-463-7103.
Bacon & Brew for Breast Cancer Awareness
Help support Breast Cancer Awareness. There will be a pumpkin carving contest, a Bacon & Brew event featuring celebrity bartending, karaoke and a silent auction.
• Pumpkins for the pumpkin contest are on sale. Pumpkins must be purchased at CoolToday Park at the ticket office. Registration forms must be turned in upon purchasing the pumpkin.
• Oct. 16-19: Return your pumpkins to CoolToday Park for the Pumpkin Contest during the week leading up to Bacon & Brew.
• Oct. 23: Bacon & Brew 7-10 p.m. Tickets include beer and wine and bacon-themed appetizers. Celebrity bartending with a signature cocktail, silent auction, karaoke, bacon-themed hors d’oeuvres. Costumes are welcome. No full face masks.
CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, West Villages. Get more information online at bit.ly/BaconBrew or call 941-413-5000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.