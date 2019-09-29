Breast cancer networking
The Venice Breast Cancer Networking Group meets from 2-3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Elite Health Wellness Center at 4125 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 2, Venice. It is a safe place for newly diagnosed and survivors to talk with informative speakers in alternate months. Contact Dawn Moore at 941-408-9572 or www.smh.com/thrive.
Cancer support group
Fawcett Memorial Hospital offers a cancer support group for cancer patients, their families and caregivers. The group meets the last Wednesday of each month from noon to 1:30 p.m. with lunch provided. Cancer patients and their family members are encouraged to attend. Active participation is not required, listeners are welcome. Physicians and other health professionals will periodically speak to the group on cancer related topics. For more information or to RSVP, call 941-624-8318.
Cancer support ministry
First United Methodist Church offers cancer support ministry. Whether you are new diagnosis or have been battling for a long time, the cancer ministry provides a place where people who understand the treatment journey are available to help, listen and support patients, as well as survivors, caregivers and family members. The Cancer Support Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month. in room 9 at 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Mitzi Kohrman, kohrman1562@comcast.net.
Courage Over Cancer
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church’s cancer care program, Courage Over Cancer, offers support and ministry to men, women and families who are affected by cancer. Church and community members touched by this disease are provided with help and spiritual counsel that are specific to their needs as a cancer patient, caregiver, or loved one. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte.
Women’s cancer support group
Celebrate Life women’s cancer support group meets at 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. There typically is a speaker. Lunch at a Punta Gorda restaurant follows the meeting. Contact either Diane Mabye at 941-575-7746 or Sara Benson at 941-575-6765 to learn a little more about Celebrate Life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.