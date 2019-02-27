Brookdale Rotonda's 7th Health & Wellness Fair features Healthy living

A record 31 agencies with trained professionals will participate at the 7th Annual Health & Wellness Fair for local residents. The event, sponsored by Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living,. will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Brookdale Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd., W.
“Healthy living is our underlying theme and all are welcome,” commented Brenda Peckham, fair coordinator and sales manager of Brookdale Rotonda. She added that there is no admission charge.
Services will include hearing, vision and balance testing to information on the much-discussed medical marijuana, as well as strokes dental, physical activity and much more. The American Heart Association will be on hand and provide CPR, and cancer screening will be offered. The Veterans Administration and Senior Friendship Centers will be represented, and the Englewood Area Fire District will give tips on fire safety. Hospice and skilled nursing will also be on hand.
Prize drawings will be offered, as well as a raffle and a light lunch with hot dogs, snacks and beverages,
Proceeds from the raffle and food service will benefit Englewood’s Big Brothers Big Sisters that serves over 100 children to help them realize their potential and change their lives for the better
For more information, contact Brenda Peckham at 941-698-1198.
