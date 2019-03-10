The 4th Annual Bucs on the Run 5K run/walk was held at SouthWestern State College, in Punta Gorda.
Runners, ranging in age from 11 to 81, competed for medals in their age groups. Southwestern’s physical education teacher Greg Winkler announced the event and led the race on a bicycle.
Female Overall was won by Mackenzie Flowers and Male Overall by JD Pepper. Racing timers “Durti Runners” clocked the official finish line results. A pancake lunch was served, along with bottled water and fresh fruit.
All proceeds go to support activities for the Collegiate High School.”
For race results visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/BucsontheRun.
