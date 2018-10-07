Cancer caregiving strategies

Caring for a loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer can be all-consuming. Many cancer caregivers pay both emotional and physical tolls that can make the task of tending to family members or friends that much more difficult.
The American Cancer Society notes that most cancer patients now receive treatment at outpatient treatment centers, meaning someone needs to provide patients with day-to-day care at home. The roles these caregivers play often change during and after treatment, and some cancer caregivers feel as though providing such care is a full-time job. Caregivers can try several strategies to make the task of caring for loved ones with cancer less taxing.
• Study up on your loved one’s type of cancer. Knowledge is power, and learning about a loved one’s particular type of cancer can be invaluable. Doctors and patient advocacy groups can be great sources of information that can help cancer caregivers recognize or anticipate potential side effects of treatment, putting them in better positions to address those side effects if or when they appear. Attend doctors’ appointments with a loved one to get a full grasp of how treatment is going and what to expect in the near and distant future. This proactive approach can reduce the stress many caregivers feel while caring for their loved ones, and it can improve patientsÕ quality of life as well.
• Care for yourself. The ACS notes that depression is common among cancer caregivers, who may also develop feelings of fear, hopelessness, guilt, confusion, doubt, and anger while caring for their loved ones. As a result, it’s important for caregivers to continue taking care of themselves as well as their sick loved ones. Exercise, a healthy diet and making time to socialize with friends can help caregivers prevent depression from developing while also allowing them to maintain a sense of normalcy.
• Accept and/or seek help. The work involved in caring for a loved one who has cancer varies depending on the individual and the stage of their cancer at the time of diagnosis. But regardless of the circumstances, caregivers should not pressure themselves to go it alone. Caring for cancer patients who don’t require much attention or assistance can still be exhausting, so accept help when itÕs offered and seek it if the job is proving overwhelming. Many cancer caregivers continue to work full-time while tending to their loved ones, and there is no shame in accepting a helping hand. Ask a physician about local volunteer organizations that may provide meals or other services to cancer patients, and don’t hesitate to take advantage of caregiver support groups, either.
• Recognize caregiving is often a thankless job. While cancer patients appreciate the roles their caregivers play in their lives, some may be too weak or tired to express that gratitude or grasp just how hard their caregivers are working. Caregivers who recognize the limitations cancer places on those it afflicts may be less likely to feel unappreciated by their loved ones, and that recognition can ultimately help to reduce the stress associated with caring for sick relatives or friends.
Cancer caregivers have difficult jobs. But there are ways to reduce the stress and feelings of heartache that sometimes afflict caregivers.
