Charlotte County Healthy Start’s annual fundraising “Show the Love”lunch took place at the 24TwentyOne Event Center on March 8, International Women’s Day.
Almost 100 people attended to raise funds to help area prenatal women and infants at-risk for poor birth and/or health outcomes.
A delicious lunch was provided by sponsor and community partner Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
Healthy Start is a statewide not-for-profit program responsible for connecting pre- and post-natal women, newborns and their families to the risk-appropriate resources they need.
Home-visiting services provided by Healthy Start include care coordination, parenting education, breastfeeding education and support, smoking cessation education, and community referrals for WIC, childbirth education, delivery hospital tours, car seat safety, diabetic nutrition counseling and other home-visiting programs including, the United Way and Gulf Coast Community Foundation funded Navigator Advocate program that works with substance exposed newborns to reduce their possible developmental impacts.
Healthy Start also operates a diaper and baby essentials pantry and welcomes any donations at their Coalition offices at 17940 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charltote.
For more information, call 941-764-9700.
All services are free and confidential, participation is voluntary.
