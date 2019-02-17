The 2019 Charlotte County Heart Walk held at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.
The event promotes physical activity and heart health, while raising funds to fight heart disease and stroke in our community.
The event raised over $132,000. Donations which will go to the American Heart Association, funding life-saving heart disease and stroke research, community programs, and advocacy efforts. For more information, call 727-563-8043 or email CharlotteCounty@heart.org.
