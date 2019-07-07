Provided by Deborah Spear
Chelsea Place
Chelsea Place Adult Day Care has been recognized by the National Adult Day Services Association as an Adult Day Services Center of Distinction for its extraordinary commitment to patient care and community support.
“We know we have achieved our goal when the loved one of one of members comes to pick them up, but they are not ready to leave,” said Executive Director Deborah Spear. “It’s all about our members! Everything else is second.”
Morning activities begin with a variety of exercises that can be accomplished by standing or sitting (martial arts, stretches, aerobics, dancercise and general fitness), followed by sports-related activities. These help members with both cognitive and physical abilities and range from games like cornhole, ladder ball toss, giant dice toss or bean bag toss to volleyball, chair basketball and horseshoes. Some days, there may be three or four activities going on simultaneously and members switch between activities of their liking.
Before lunch, the group transitions back to cognitive exercises like trivia, Bible study or charades. Chelsea Place has partnered with a local catering service so lunch is served fresh daily. Following lunch, there is live music every day. There are seven to eight different performers who create a new show each day using a variety of themes: country western, gospel, ’50s, folk/rock and more. This is followed by crafts, bingo, ice cream socials, poker games and more, depending on the day. The rest of the afternoon includes a snack break followed by cognitive or physical activities.
Founded in 2011 by Chelsea and Kris Chana, who were 21- and 23-year-old newlyweds, Chelsea Place started as an assisted living facility. They added the senior day care center at a nearby location which serves over 70 members living in Charlotte County, FL. Each day begins with a robust continental breakfast for those who arrive early in the morning. At the conclusion of breakfast, a variety of games are played, such as Connect Four, giant Jenga, dice and trivia, depending on the type and size of the group.
One of the more unique activities Chelsea Place hosted was a Senior Citizen Prom. Some members were brought to the center in a stretch limousine and literally walked a red carpet into the celebration. There was live music, food, dancing, a disco ball and a prom queen and king were crowned.
Another facet of care offered by Chelsea Place is private duty home care. The company created its own agency to provide home care for its members who might need this service. This assists families by only having to work with one company that it already knows to coordinate care for their loved ones. The members benefit because Chelsea Place staff already know them and understand their needs and preferences.
Additionally, Chelsea Place offers members and their families a wide range of a la carte services. This includes transportation, weekly hair salon services, manicure and pedicure services, massage therapy, spa baths, podiatry services and a monthly membership program which many families find beneficial.
The National Adult Day Services Association (NADSA) is the leading voice of the rapidly growing Adult Day Services (ADS) industry and the national focal point for ADS providers. NADSA members include adult day center providers, associations of providers, corporations, educators, students, retired workers and others interested in working to build better lives for adults in adult day programs every day.
